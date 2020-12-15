A new app is geared for e-scooter riders

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new app called ScootRoute is the first of its kind designed for traveling by motor scooter, e-scooter, and e-bike. Founder and CEO Meghan Braley, who’s been riding by Vespa for 10 years, has been developing the app for the last year and a half.

Braley, who’s located in Boston, visits her family in the suburbs by Vespa. Getting there can be tricky, as her Vespa only reaches 30 miles per hour.

On ScootRoute, you can customize your top speed and hill tolerance. If e-scooters are permitted on bike lanes in your city, the app will include those in your route.

“It’s much better to be able to say, ‘I know exactly where I’m going, I know where the bike lanes are, I know where the safest road for me to go,’ rather than me just being like, ‘I’ll figure it out,’” said Braley.

Braley says the app encourages safer travel. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports three out of five people are hurt while riding e-scooters on the sidewalk in D.C.

She hopes it’ll also encourage ridership from more demographics. “Even my mom,” Braley said. “Because of ScootRoute, she’s started to think about actually even potentially getting a scooter for her to do her grocery shopping and stuff in the suburbs because it’s now safer and it’s fun.”