WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Lerner Family, the owners of the Washington Nationals, is considering selling the franchise. The family has owned the franchise since 2006.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the team’s game at Atlanta that managing principal owner Mark Lerner called him Monday morning to deliver the news. Lerner, who has taken over a lead role with the team from his father, Ted, has in recent years said the family would never sell the team.

The Nationals have played in Nationals Park in Navy Yard since opening day in 2008. Since then, the Capital Riverfront Community has grown tremendously. The city made an initial investment of $693 million to build Nationals Park, and more investments have been made in commercial and residential development in Navy Yard.

Even with the news of a possible sale, the team will have to play in the stadium for the next twelve years, according to its 30-year lease agreement. Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said, “They are right in the shadow of U.S. Capitol, so it is important if America’s past time is going to be here in the Nation’s Capital. We will work with whoever is the owner. We’ve loved working with the Lerners and we will make sure baseball is here to stay.”

Forbes values the team at $2 billion.