A local virtual plant shop is bringing tranquility through plants

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two women decided to create a virtual plant and subscription service, Grounded, with a mission to help people disconnect and decompress through plants.

Grounded launched on April 22nd, 2020, Earth Day, and since the company has been finding new ways to educate people on the benefits of plants. Being a company that launched during a global pandemic, Grounded is constantly making sure to follow CDC issued health precautions.

The D.C. and Alexandria natives developed a friendship through a shared interest in gardening, plants, and food. After stumbling across a tweet that stated,” 33% of millennials own plants”, the two decided to start a plant shop that would allow them to ship plants to people around the globe while also bringing the Black community back to their roots.

Due to the current pandemic, the company is focused on being compassionate and attentive to their customers, who may be first-time plant owners. Grounded shares tips and plant information on its social media pages, offering guidance through people’s plant journey.

“Our message focuses on wellness in both the physical and mental spaces that we believe that a lot of people need right now.”

Grounded is dedicated to helping the community and sharing positivity through the ownership of plants.

The company is already thinking of new ways to connect with the community by hosting workshops in the area and educating people and children on sustainability, wellness, plants, and ultimately teaching them how to grow their own food.

