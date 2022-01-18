A group of D.C. teachers are demanding safer conditions for staff and students with a “week of action”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Caucus of Rank and File Educators (D.C. CORE) is holding a Week of Action to demand change within D.C. Public Schools.

The group is made up of Washington Teacher’s Union members. They are demanding several things, including paid COVID leave, increased COVID protections, and more support for substitutes.

While Mayor Bowser announced an increase in pay for substitutes, organizers note that is only $2 more than what they currently make and said it is not significant enough for the amount of work they do. Founding member of D.C. C.O.R.E., Laura Fuchs, explained that some of the substitutes have been filling roles as basically a full-time employee.

Fuchs has been a teacher for 15 years. She said the Week of Action is an important time for teachers to come together and realize that they have the power to lead to change without suffering repercussions. The group will be doing small things together throughout the week, such as wearing red to school (#RedforEd), holding rallies within their schools and holding social media campaigns. She said, “If I know, OK, 75 percent of my colleagues wore red today, then I’m starting to feel like me and my colleagues came together. If there is a problem in my community, we can work together and do this as a team.”

Events are planned through Monday, Jan. 24. For more information on plans for each day, click here.