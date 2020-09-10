A busy afternoon for DC Fire & EMS as roads flood and cars get stuck

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A reminder for drivers: avoid flooded areas and find an alternate route if you are required to be on the roads during dangerous weather.

Alert: Road Closures due to High Standing Water

1. Constitution Ave btw 12th and 15th St's NW

2. 15th St btw Constitution Ave and E St NW

3. 14th St btw Pennsylvania Ave and Constitution Ave NW

4. Southbound 3rd St Tunnel at Exit #8

5. Northbound 3rd St Tunnel at Exit #10

Cont. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) September 10, 2020

Update:

Normal Traffic has resumed on Northbound DC-295 at Benning Rd NE

Normal Traffic has resumed on Constitution Ave btw 12th St and 14th St NW

Note: 🚗 Expect Residual Delays on Northbound DC-295 — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) September 10, 2020

DC Fire & EMS rescued at least one person Thursday afternoon when flooded roads left two vehicles in high water. First responders were called to Mount Olivet Road NE and Capitol Avenue NE around 2 p.m. Everyone involved was safely rescued.

Update Water Rescue Mount Olivet Rd. NE. #DCsBravest confirm all occupants safely removed. Area remains flooded. pic.twitter.com/QA6VSLjcTJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

Crews were also called to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. Several cars were underwater in the underpass beneath the railroad tracks. DC Fire & EMS says a banana boat was used to check on vehicles underwater. One person was in the water, according to DC Fire & EMS. They were checked on by first responders.

Water rescue 600 block R.I. Ave NE. Several vehicles submerged in underpass beneath the RR tracks. Awaiting arrival of zodiac boat to check on any occupants. pic.twitter.com/htdWKVSLhV — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

#DCsBravest continue utilizing banana boat to check submerged vehicles in 600 block of Rhode Island Ave NE. Searches negative so far. pic.twitter.com/ecareQfDjR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

DC Fire & EMS says the majority of calls for water rescues are in the Northwest and Northeast quadrants of the city. There are also many other water-related incidents crews have responded to.

Water rescue Eastern Ave below I-295. #DCsBravest on scene with vehicles in moving water and people atop 1 vehicle. Requesting additional rescue resources. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

#DCsBravest now responding to water rescue Kenilworth and Burroughs Ave NE. MPD advising 2 people on roof of vehicle. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

