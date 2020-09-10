A busy afternoon for DC Fire & EMS as roads flood and cars get stuck

Credit: @dcfireems

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A reminder for drivers: avoid flooded areas and find an alternate route if you are required to be on the roads during dangerous weather.

DC Fire & EMS rescued at least one person Thursday afternoon when flooded roads left two vehicles in high water. First responders were called to Mount Olivet Road NE and Capitol Avenue NE around 2 p.m. Everyone involved was safely rescued.

Crews were also called to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. Several cars were underwater in the underpass beneath the railroad tracks. DC Fire & EMS says a banana boat was used to check on vehicles underwater. One person was in the water, according to DC Fire & EMS. They were checked on by first responders.

DC Fire & EMS says the majority of calls for water rescues are in the Northwest and Northeast quadrants of the city. There are also many other water-related incidents crews have responded to.

  • September 10, 2020. Credit: @dcfireems
  • September 10, 2020. Credit: @dcfireems
  • September 10, 2020. Credit: @dcfireems

