A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the city and five MPD officers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the District of Columbia and five Metropolitan Police Department officers over the death of Karon Hylton-Brown.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, October 20, by Amaala Jones-Bey, the mother of Hylton-Brown’s infant daughter, on the daughter’s behalf. It alleges that MPD violated the fourth and fifth amendment for unreasonable seizure, excessive force and violations of due process. Additionally, the 60-page document claims negligence on the officer’s part leading to emotional distress as well as assault and battery.

Hylton-Brown died in a moped crash in October of 2020 while being chased by the officers named in the suit. His death sparked protests outside of the 4D Police Headquarters on Georgia Avenue.

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.