80% of Americans ready to travel once fully vaccinated, according to AAA

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As more and more people nationwide are getting the COVID-19 vaccination and states are beginning to lift restrictions, many are booking summer vacations.

AAA is referring to a new trend as “revenge travel” for those who were unable to vacation during the previous year.

“As many consumers do have extra resources because they did not get to travel last year and want to make up for the lost time,” said AAA Vice President of Leisure Travel Chip Morgan.

AAA said many travelers are planning longer vacations and are most likely headed to a warm and welcoming destination.

“Sun and fun destinations is truly where people are booking for this summer. So as we continue to see more confidence, by consumers to travel, people are visiting Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, all popular destinations,” explained AAA Director of Leisure Travel Sales Micki Dudas.

If you’re planning to rent a car during your summer travels, AAA advises to secure a car early through a rental agency or use an alternative service.

“During the pandemic, many car rental agencies sold off their inventory. So the lower availability, plus the increase in demand, has driven prices really high in the car rental world,” said AAA Managing Director, Merchandise & Auto Travel, Debra Calvert.

Although the most recent data from DC-area airports still shows lower numbers in traveler numbers compared to early 2020, travel officials are optimistic in more normalcy soon.