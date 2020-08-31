80-foot tree falls on Northwest DC home, sending one person to the hospital

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person was hospitalized after a tree fell onto a house in Northwest DC.

DC Fire & EMS crews were called to the 5100 block of Cathedral Avenue NW Monday afternoon when a tree fell on top of a one-story house. Crews say no one was trapped, but one person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.

Crews say the house was severely damaged. No word what caused the tree to collapse.

