80-foot tree falls on Northwest DC home, sending one person to the hospital

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person was hospitalized after a tree fell onto a house in Northwest DC.
DC Fire & EMS crews were called to the 5100 block of Cathedral Avenue NW Monday afternoon when a tree fell on top of a one-story house. Crews say no one was trapped, but one person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.
Crews say the house was severely damaged. No word what caused the tree to collapse.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- Kanawha County high schools opt out of athlete/extracurricular testing
- USDA extends meal program to increase food access for kids this fall
- Man hospitalized after shooting at Union Station, police say
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App