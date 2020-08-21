8-year-old girl shot, DC Police search for car involved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An eight-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was shot Thursday night while walking near a playground in Southeast DC.

The police report says a woman was walking with the girl on the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE just after 11 p.m. when the woman heard gunshots. The woman told police they ran away and realized the girl had been shot. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from injuries.

Another witness told police a bullet went through her kitchen window, but no one in her home was hurt.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released three photos of a car that may have been involved in the shooting. If you recognize the photos of the car above, you’re asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 to text the tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to offer a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the violent crime.

