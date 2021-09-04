8 people displaced after 2 alarm fire requiring 100 personnel in Southeast D.C.

SOUTHEAST, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS say 8 residents were displaced after a 2 alarm fire requiring 100 personnel on the scene earlier this Saturday afternoon.

Fire and EMS say they battled the 2 alarm blaze at the 5000 blocks of Ivory Walters Lane Southeast. Officials say the intense heat melted siding on several homes the next street over.

Approximately 20 units were involved. There were no injuries reported.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.