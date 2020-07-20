8 hurt, 1 dead after shooting on Sunday in Columbia Heights

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Eight people are hurt and one person is dead following a shooting that happened Sunday night in Columbia Heights.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of 14th street northwest. When officers arrived they found eight men and one female that sustained injuries. 28-year-old Devin Peterson of Washington, D.C. was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, said three men open-fired on the busy street.

“These crimes are that they are people who have probably used a gun before, may have been in police custody before, may have been charged with carrying a firearm without a license or maybe fell into possession of a firearm… All illegal, and we know that they are back on the streets,” said Bowser in a press conference Monday.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for any homicide committed in the district of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM