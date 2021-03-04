7-Eleven shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, four others wounded

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A shooting in a 7-Eleven on the 3900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest on Thursday afternoon left one man with life-threatening injuries and four others injured. The suspect’s image was captured by a surveillance camera.
Police responded around 4:57 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They say they found an adult man and an adult woman at the scene who had been shot. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the man had life-threatening injuries.
The report says that two other adult men and one other adult woman left the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three victims sought treatment.
The below photos were captured by a surveillance camera on-site.
Police are asking for help identifying this individual. Anyone who is able to or who has knowledge about this shooting should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent crime in D.C.