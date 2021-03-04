7-Eleven shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, four others wounded

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A shooting in a 7-Eleven on the 3900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest on Thursday afternoon left one man with life-threatening injuries and four others injured. The suspect’s image was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police responded around 4:57 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They say they found an adult man and an adult woman at the scene who had been shot. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the man had life-threatening injuries.

The report says that two other adult men and one other adult woman left the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three victims sought treatment.

The below photos were captured by a surveillance camera on-site.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are asking for help identifying this individual. Anyone who is able to or who has knowledge about this shooting should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent crime in D.C.