7 DC bars to close for the “foreseeable future” on Halloween

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Seven DC bars owned by the Hilton brothers will close after service on Saturday, October 31.

Ian Hilton, co-owner of several bars and restaurants in the District, announced the decision on Tuesday. “After six months of constantly, restructuring our operations to comply with the mayor’s orders, we have depleted our resources while fighting a great, yet unsustainable battle to save the jobs of our employees and our businesses,” said Ian Hilton in a Tweet.

Hilton added his team knew this would be a challenge when the pandemic hit, but it’s become too much to be operating at a loss day after day. American Ice Company, The Brixton, Echo Park, El Rey, The Gibson, Marvin, and Player’s Club will close after service on Halloween. Hilton said each location would close for the foreseeable future.

As life-long Washingtonians, we truly love this city with all of our hearts. We are grateful to be part of its hospitality industry and appreciate all the support our friends and families have given us. This was one of the toughest decisions we’ve had to make, and we believe it’s the right one. Ian Hilton

