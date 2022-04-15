WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 1500 block of Good Hope Road around 12:39 a.m. They found Gregory Burton of Northwest, D.C. unconscious and not breathing. Fire and EMS responded and found that he was dead.

Police are still looking to identify a suspect in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.