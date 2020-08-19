600 people have now died from COVID-19 in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 55-year-old woman brings the death toll from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. to 600.

DC Health’s latest data also reports 29 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 13,354.

More information about COVID-19 in the District can be found here.

