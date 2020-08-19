WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 55-year-old woman brings the death toll from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. to 600.
DC Health’s latest data also reports 29 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 13,354.
More information about COVID-19 in the District can be found here.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- 600 people have now died from COVID-19 in DC
- VB business owner says no Democrats allowed on his charter boat
- Suspect charged after fleeing police during traffic stop in Silver Spring
- Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas
- Early morning fire at Meineke Discount Muffler in Silver Spring
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App