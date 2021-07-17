6-year-old girl dies in D.C. mass shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– In an overnight shooting in D.C. a 6-year-old was killed and 5 others injured 5.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast. 7th district officers heard shots fired and responded to the area where they found 6 gunshot victims. 3 adult males, 2 adult females, and the 6 year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 5 adult victims are being treated at area hospital non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a black vehicle and anyone with information should contact officials.