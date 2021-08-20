$500 thousand was spent on COVID-19 safety renovations for one D.C. Public Charter School

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A majority of District of Columbia students start school on August 30th, and many parents are still concerned about sending their kids back to the classroom with COVID-19 cases rising.

Throughout the pandemic, many D.C. Public Schools and D.C. Public Charter Schools have undergone renovations and put steps in place to keep students safe. Digital Pioneers Academy, a charter school that focuses on computer science, has invested over half a million dollars in upgrades. The founder and principal, Mashea Ashton, walked W.D.V.M. through their building to see the upgrades.

Mr. Robot is excited to see the students back at @DPApcs in just a little over a week! 📚✏️



I spoke with the principal this morning about the added safety measures the school is taking regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pHohdcM75a — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) August 20, 2021

The school has installed air purifying systems in the ceilings and placed more air purifier systems in classrooms. Additionally, touchless water fountains have been installed and bathroom upgrades have taken place.

To ensure student and staff safety, there will be a mask mandate and social distancing requirement. Though the school is reporting almost 85 percent of staff fully vaccinated, there will be weekly COVID-19 testing for all staff and all students. Ashton said, “We are excited to return to in-person learning in just a week, and we have safety as our number one priority. Safety for our scholars, safety for our teachers, safety for our whole team.”