50 homicides so far this year, D.C. Police still investigating 23 cases

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Homicide numbers in the District of Columbia are up 24 percent from this time in 2020. D.C. Police crime data shows there have been 50 homicides so far in 2021, compared to 38 homicides at this same time in 2020.

The majority of homicides are happening in Ward 8, where Mayor Muriel Bowser headquartered a gun violence prevention center in mid-February.

Data shows 22 of the cases were in Ward 8, while nine were in Ward 7, eight were in Ward 6, five in Ward 5, three in Ward 4 and one homicide in each of the remaining three wards. 78 percent of the 50 murders involved a gun.

Mayor Bowser said, “In my discussions with other city leaders, other city police chiefs, I know that the chief is having, we are all very concerned with increased levels of gun violence and homicides.”

There are currently 23 open homicide cases that the Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with. For more information on each, click here.

