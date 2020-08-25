45 new COVID-19 cases reported in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- The bill that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state is now on the Senate calendar on Capitol Hill for the first time in U.S. history.

The bill will be placed on the calendar when the Senate returns to session after the August recess, according to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). Being on the calendar doesn't guarantee the floor will take it up for consideration. Democrats in the U.S. Senate have initiated this procedure to express the important of H.R. 51 to the Senate Democratic Caucus and to the rest of the country, according to Rep. Norton.