45 new COVID-19 cases reported in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 45 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C.
DC Health’s latest data shows 13,684 total positive cases since the pandemic began. No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday. 604 District residents have died from COVID-19.
Additional information regarding COVID-19 and resources from DC Health can be found by clicking here.
