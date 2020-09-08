44-year-old man killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night.

Police were called to the 300 Block of 55th Street NE around 10:30 p.m. Detectives say they found a man who had been shot several times. He was brought a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Tracey James Lee.

No arrests have been made relating to this homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

