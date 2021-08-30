3rd Street tunnel reopens to commuters a week after shutdown

Both DDOT and DC Water walked through the tunnel for a final inspection before reopening

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After frustrating drivers for about a week, the 3rd Street tunnel is now completely opened to the thousands of commuters who travel through that area daily.

DC Water and the District Department of Transportation reopened the 3rd Street tunnel and I-395 roadway Sunday, last night. Several agencies worked collaboratively for a seven-day investigation, repair and restoration. The tunnel shut down last week after a broken water main flooded the roadway.

DC Water first isolated the water main break to stop the flow of water into the tunnel and then restored water service to all customers. Upon identifying the exact location of the break, crews repaired the water main.

“To make sure they were able to restore the roadway to make those repairs and make sure it was ready to open back to the public,” said District Department of Transportation Acting Director Everett Lott.

