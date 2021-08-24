3rd Street Tunnel partially reopens as crews repair broken water main

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Parts of the 3rd Street Tunnel in Washington, D.C. remain closed after a water main break caused a sinkhole, forcing city officials to shut down the tunnel on Monday.

While crews were still working on repairs in the tunnel Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed the tunnel has partially re-opened. The New York Avenue exit and entrance remain closed.

DC Water crews say they’ve been able to isolate the broken water main and repairs are underway, but it’s been difficult navigating through surrounding infrastructure.

DC Water officials say they don’t know exactly how long it’s going to take to complete those repairs.