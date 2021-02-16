32 Metro stations upgrading escalators

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 32 Metro stations will be replacing 130 escalators starting May 2021.

A seven-year, $179 million contract that was awarded to KONE, Metro’s contractor, included the escalator installation. Each escalator will also have the latest safety features, including LED lighting. The project will continue Metro’s equity initiative, with 23 percent of the total contract going toward small, minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses.

“Focused investment in safety and reliability improvements have resulted in 95 percent of Metro’s escalators being in service to customers,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Replacing these escalators that average 38-years-old will ensure we maintain reliability for our customers today and into the future.”

The new escalators will be the first upgrade since 2019, when 145 escalators were replaced and another 153 were fixed up to be “like new.” Currently, there are 89 escalators being fixed up as well. The new contract will ensure that 84 percent of the system’s escalators are replaced or fixed to “like new” condition within the past 10 years.

The installation of new escalators required demolition of existing escalators and removal piece-by-piece using heavy equipment. As part of the project, Metro will replace escalators at three of the ten longest station entrances in the system:

four escalators at Rosslyn that date back to 1977 and rise nearly 10 stories,

three escalators at the Dupont Circle North entrance first installed in 1976 and

three escalators at Tenleytown that run from the street to the platform.

Gallery Place, L’Enfant Plaza and Metro Center will also receive new escalators under this contract. The full list of stations scheduled for escalator replacements follows:

Addison Road (2 escalators)

Metro Center (9 escalators)

Ballston (6 escalators)

National Airport (4 escalators)

Benning Road (5 escalators)

New Carrollton (1 escalator)

Brookland-CUA (3 escalators)

Pentagon (5 escalators)

Capitol South (3 escalators)

Pentagon City (4 escalators)

Crystal City (6 escalators)

Potomac Ave. (3 escalators)

Deanwood (2 escalators)

Rhode Island Ave (3 escalators)

Dunn Loring (2 escalators)

Rockville (2 escalators)

Dupont Circle (3 escalators)

Rosslyn (8 escalators)

Farragut North (6 escalators)

Silver Spring (5 escalators)

Federal Center SW (3 escalators)

Takoma (3 escalators)

Franconia-Springfield (5 escalators)

Tenleytown (7 escalators)

Gallery Place (6 escalator)

Twinbrook (1 escalator)

Grosvenor (4 escalators)

Union Station (2 escalators)

L’Enfant Plaza (9 escalators)

Vienna (3 escalators)

Medical Center (2 escalators)

Virginia Square (3 escalators)

Under the contract, no more than 18 escalators will be out of service at any given time, including walkers, escalators adjacent to construction that allow customers to walk in both directions.