31-year-old man killed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 31-year-old man was killed in Northwest DC Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the 600 Block of N Street NW just before 9:30 p.m after police officers in the area heard the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, officers say they found a man who had been shot. He was brought to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Edward Johnson.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

