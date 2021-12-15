30-year-old charged in connection to October homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The PGPD Homicide Unit charged 30-year-old Rudolph Powell III in connection to the October fatal shooting of 25-year-old Romeo Franklin in Temple Hills.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, police responded to the 3800 block of 28th Ave. after reports of a shooting. Police found Franklin outside where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The police investigation showed that Powell and Franklin knew each other, and the fatal shot came from a dispute. Powell is being charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges. He is in custody in Washington, D.C. while awaiting transfer to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-8477 if you want to remain anonymous. Anyone can also submit tips online or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Police ask tippers to refer to case number 21-0050059.