30-year-old charged in connection to October homicide

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PGPD News

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The PGPD Homicide Unit charged 30-year-old Rudolph Powell III in connection to the October fatal shooting of 25-year-old Romeo Franklin in Temple Hills.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, police responded to the 3800 block of 28th Ave. after reports of a shooting. Police found Franklin outside where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The police investigation showed that Powell and Franklin knew each other, and the fatal shot came from a dispute. Powell is being charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges. He is in custody in Washington, D.C. while awaiting transfer to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-8477 if you want to remain anonymous. Anyone can also submit tips online or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Police ask tippers to refer to case number 21-0050059.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories