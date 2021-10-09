3 injured, 1 dead in D.C. shooting, police still searching for shooter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people and left one person dead in Barney Circle on Friday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting at 17th St. and Independence Ave. SE where they found one man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries sustained from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and two other victims also were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the area of the shooting, officers found the fourth victim on the 1700 block of A Street SE who they believe to be an adult male.

MPD Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons stated that the department is looking for a large, light-colored sedan. He explained during a media briefing on Twitter that the vehicle could be grey or silver but people should keep an eye out for a vehicle matching the description.

The Metropolitan Police is asking anyone with information to please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

