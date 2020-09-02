28 new COVID-19 cases reported in DC

Washington-DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health says 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the District. That’s lower than recent weeks. 14,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. since the pandemic began.

A 64-year-old woman becomes the 608th person to die from the virus in Washington, D.C.

The above data is for Tuesday, September 1.

Click here for more data from DC Health relating to COVID-19 in Washington, D.C.

