26-year-old man killed in DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person is dead after a triple shooting in Southeast DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 600 block of 46th Place, SE in Benning Ridge just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Officers say they found two men with gunshot wounds on scene. One did not survive from his injuries. The other was taken to a local hospital. Around the same time, a teenager walked up to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to recover from injuries.

Police say the man who was killed is 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, from Northeast DC.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

