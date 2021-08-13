23-year-old man suffering bone fractures after Metro PD hit him in the face

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 23-year-old Kiman Johnson is suffering bone fractures in his face after, according to his attorneys, DC Metropolitan Police officers restrained and repeatedly punched Johnson in the face.

A viral tweet from @Killmoenews1 circled the internet with the incident between Johnson and DC Metro police. We do want to warn you, the video may be disturbing. You can find the video by clicking here.

His attorneys say this incident happened on Sunday and Johnson was released from custody on Monday with all charges against him dropped.

Right now, his lawyers are saying he will most likely have to undergo surgical repair and says he spent last night Thursday night in the hospital.

One of his attorneys, Harry Daniels, expresses how Johnson was repeatedly hit.

“Struck over. Struck over and over again almost 12 times,” said Daniels. “You could see the first two strikes. Mr. Johnson not even responding until the third strike.”

Johnson’s twin and cousin also spoke during the conference with emotional statements regarding Kiman.

