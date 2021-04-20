22 years ago, the Columbine massacre took 13 innocent lives. What is being done today to stem the tide of gun violence?

Signs outside Columbine High School are photographed, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. The school district is considering the demolition of Columbine, the scene of a mass assault more than 20 years ago, and rebuilding the current school. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 22 years ago, two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, shot and killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before taking their own lives.

The 22-year anniversary of the shooting comes during a recent increase of mass shootings in the U.S., spurring lawmakers to pass new legislation.

“The President has spent his entire career working to address gun violence and his determination to act has been redoubled by senseless killings we’ve seen in both mass shootings like this and in the lives lost to the epidemic of gun violence every single day,” said White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, in reference to the recent Fed-Ex shooting in Indianapolis.

President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass legislation to reduce gun violence.

“I strongly support the universal background checks which I continue to push,” said Biden. “The Congress has to step up and act, the Senate has to act.”

Last year, the Commonwealth of Virginia adopted new gun violence prevention measures. Now, Virginia Senators Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) are reintroducing the same framework to be adopted on a federal level. Some of the measures include:

Universal background checks

Limiting purchases of handguns to one per month

Requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms

Preventing firearm access to minors

“Mark and I have the feeling that if we can do it in Virginia, we can do it in Congress because for a long time Virginia was a bystander too and these tragedies would happen, and we wouldn’t do anything about it. But finally, the Virginia General Assembly, Governor Northam, and others decided the time for bystanders is over,” said Sen. Kaine.

During a recent White House press conference, Jen Psaki said, “We can’t afford to wait as innocent lives are taken.” She went on to explain the six actions the Biden Administration announced in April.

“The President laid out a set of initial actions that the Administration can take now, that we can take now. Stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and better regulating stabilizing braces, making it easier for states to implement ‘Red Flag’ laws, increasing investments and improving community violence intervention programs,” explained Psaki.

In addition, President Biden continues to reiterate his support for banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

