WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch has arrested a man for a fatal shooting that happened in February 2022.

Investigators located and arrested 22-year-old Dion Lee, of Northeast D.C., on Friday, April 1. Lee has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

Lee is accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old Pamela Thomas, of Northeast D.C. According to police, Thomas was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her car. Her eight-year-old son was sitting next to her at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Lee was shooting at a person who belongs to a rival neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe the other person was armed. They have not identified the person Lee was shooting at.