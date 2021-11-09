2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival details announced

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival launched the 2022 festival and revealed the official artwork on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The festival’s signature events will be held in person from March 20 through April 17, 2022.

“D.C. is open and that means that the National Cherry Blossom Festival is back in person,” declared Mayor Muriel Bowser. “In neighborhoods across D.C., the cherry blossoms have been a bright spot during the past two years – a beautiful reminder of hope and renewal. Now, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Washington, D.C. to experience the full in-person 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival and all that D.C. has to offer.”

The celebration of art, culture and food surrounds the beautiful Cherry Trees as they bloom for Spring.

Koji Tomita, the Ambassador to the United States for the Embassy of Japan, said, “This special event is also a source of joy at a time when we have faced unprecedented challenges. Throughout the pandemic, the Cherry Trees continued to bloom, and we all found new ways to come together to celebrate.”

The 2022 official artwork is made by artist Lea Craigie-Marshall. The sculpture has a permanent home at the Ward Memorial AME Church in Ward 7.