2022 DC Teacher of the Year announced during surprise celebration

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dominique Foster has been awarded the 2022 DC Teacher of the Year after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a surprise celebration.

Foster is a preschool teacher at Friendship Public Charter School – Blow Pierce Elementary.

The Mayor, alongside Christina Grant, Acting State Superintendent and Friendship Public Charter School (PCS) – Blow Pierce Elementary staff and students came together to surprise Ms. Foster with the award.

Ms. Foster is completely blown away. Of course with the award, she gets the $7,500 check pictured.

The award comes with a $7,500 prize gifted annually to a public charter school teacher or to a DC Public School who has “demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to student achievement”.

“Washington, DC has the strongest universal pre-K program in the nation, and it’s because of creative and passionate teachers like Ms. Foster who help our young people become curious learners,” said Mayor Bowser.“Thank you, Ms. Foster, for all you have done for your students and school community. Now, we’ll be cheering you on for 2022 National Teacher of the Year!”