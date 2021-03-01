2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival details announced

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Spring is just around the corner, and with the spring comes the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival will be held from the first day of spring, March 20, through April 11.

The festival will include both virtual and in-person events. The majority of events will be held online, but some of the in-person events include a Pink Tie Party, Blossom Kite Flying and a Paws and Petals Parade.

In addition to the events, there will be 25 Blossom Art Sculptures scattered across the District, called “City in Bloom.”

The festival is typically the beginning of the tourism season in D.C., bringing in $5 billion for the industry. President of Destination D.C., Elliott Ferguson, said, “The National Cherry Blossom Festival for us is the key to helping bring visitors back to the city. It’s the beginning of the season, not only for visitation but for meetings. We’re ready to get back on track.”

The National Park Service estimates that peak bloom time will be April 2 through April 5.