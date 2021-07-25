2 dead 1 injured after shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — DC police are reporting two men dead and one man injured, after a shooting this Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. at the 100 blocks of Q street in northwest DC. DC fire and EMS responded and provided aid while one man walked into an area hospital for treatment.

Executive assistance chief of police, Ashan Benedict, gives an overview of the situation.

“Approximately 3:38 p.M. Third district officers received a call for service at the 100 blocks of q street northwest,” said Benedict. “When officers located two adult males. DC fire and EMS responded and provided medical care and transported them to area hospitals.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story so stick with WDVM for updates.

