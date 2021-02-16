$2 billion grant program available for airports

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nearly $2 billion is available in federal grant funding for almost 3,000 airports across the country, thanks to the United States Department of Transportation. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“President Biden has made it a priority to deliver immediate relief to our transportation sectors and their workers, ensuring they can continue to provide essential services through this pandemic and beyond,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement is one of many steps we are taking to protect the health of America’s travelers and workers, while keeping our nation’s airport operations and related small businesses up and running.”

Most of the funds will go toward helping keep people safe and in jobs by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. The program also includes money for rent relief to airport concessions and to support FAA contract towers for items such as cleaning and sanitizing facilities affected by COVID-19 cases.

The grants are essential to helping save the airline industry as airports are operating with only 40 percent of traffic levels from before the pandemic.

Winsome Lenfert, Acting Associate Administrator for Airports, said, “Airports are such an important part of our economy. They are really how we get our goods, our services and how people travel. We see they’re such an economic driver.”

Airports must apply for the grants by June 30, 2021, and the money will be provided by September 30, 2021.