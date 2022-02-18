18-year-old suspect identified in Days Inn Hotel shooting, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Police are looking for an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead and four others injured at the Days Inn Hotel at the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Gerald Thomas, of Temple Hills, Md. They are asking the public’s help in finding Thomas. For previous coverage on this homicide from WDVM click here.



Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the above location for a report of a shooting inside the Days Inn. DC Police found three women inside the hotel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS transported the three women to area hospitals for treatment. One of the women succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed. The other two women were treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds. In addition, two male victims were taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Dasha Cleary, of Waldorf, Md.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering up to $25,000 to anyone with relevant information leading to the arrest and conviction of Thomas. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call DC police at 202-727-9099.