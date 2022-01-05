18-year-old found dead in apartment hallway after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Southeast on Tuesday evening.

Around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the above location and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined the man was dead on the scene.

He was identified as Dmaree Miller, 18, of Northeast, DC by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

DC Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with relevant information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.