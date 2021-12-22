18-year-old arrested for Oct. 6 murder

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, during an Oct. 6 homicide.

On Oct. 6, at around 9:46 p.m., D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services found Aaron Wiggins, 26, of Upper Marlboro, Md. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a press release, police said on Dec. 21 they located Antonio Hawley, 18, of Southeast, D.C. driving a stolen car. Police arrested Hawley on the active arrest warrant and are currently a suspect for an armed carjacking that happened on Oct. 9 in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Ave.