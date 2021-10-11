17-year-old suspected of breaking into cars gets shot by police

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 17-year-old boy from northeast D.C. who is suspected of breaking into cars in the Shaw neighborhood is recovering after being shot by responding Metropolitan Police officers.

The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. MPD said there were multiple calls about a person breaking into cars in the 800 Block of S Street Northwest.

On arrival, officers said they saw the suspect going through the inside of a car and ordered him to put his hands up. Officers said they saw a gun in the suspect’s hand and he was shot in the lower half of the body after getting out of the car with the gun in hand. The suspect was taken to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Metropolitan Police is still investigating and reviewing the body-worn camera footage, and the responding officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The teenager is facing charges of Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft From a Motor Vehicle, and Destruction of Property.