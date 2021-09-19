17-year-old shot and killed in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old that took place in the 1300 block of Nicholson St. Northwest on Saturday evening.

Around 9:12 p.m., officers arrived at the location for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they located a juvenile, Brian Villataro, 17, of Northwest, D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene where Villataro showed no signs of life.

MPD is offering up to a $25,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Villataro’s death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

