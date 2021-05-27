$17.5 billion dedicated to DC for Fiscal Year 2022

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the $17.5 billion dollar budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which is aimed at recovery and growth for the city.

The mayor plans on maximizing federal aid and responding to negative outcomes of the pandemic. Education is a large focus of the budget with $29 million invested in high schools over the next three years. But economic recovery for residents and businesses due to the pandemic will also be target areas for the budget.

“In this proposal, we’re using significant federal investments to provide relief, recover and growth opportunities, and invest in an equitable recovery across all 8 wards,” said Mayor Bowser.

Affordable housing as well as public safety are some of the other top priorities Mayor Bowser hopes to incorporate in the 2022 fiscal year budget.

