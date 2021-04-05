150+ Giant Pharmacy locations across DMV offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

D.C. METRO REGION (WDVM) — As of this week, all Giant locations with pharmacies across the DMV are offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before, just about half of its stores had a vaccine supply. Now, all 152 of its pharmacies are offering shots across Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Delaware. The chain is offering in-store appointments at its locations and at community-based clinics in hard-hit areas.

Doctors with Giant Pharmacy say there’s high demand for the vaccine, across our area specifically. They say the expansion to all of its stores helps to increase access for those searching for a shot.

“When you talk about accessibility, barriers, and access to the vaccine, 90 percent of Americans live within five miles of a community pharmacy. So, when we talk about a one-stop-shop where people are getting their essentials and needs in the grocery store, we’re also able to offer them the vaccine and help them get protected,” said Dr. Samir Balile, manager of clinical programs for Giant Pharmacy.



Even with only half of its stores online up until this point, Giant pharmacies have administered about 150,000 shots since late December, Dr. Balile said.

Dr. Balile said appointments at Giant Pharmacy locations go very quickly. WDVM’s Randi Bass asked him for any tips he may have for people still seeking their shots.

“Be patient with our pharmacies and our teams,” he said. “Get the vaccine when it’s your turn. We want to offer vaccinations to those who want them.”

The chain is offering all three vaccines across its stores. Dr. Balile explained that the brand of vaccine offered varies from store to store, and you will know which vaccine is being offered when you sign up.