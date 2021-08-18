15-year-old dead, 16-year-old in custody after D.C. stabbing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old is in police custody after an altercation between two students escalated on Wednesday, causing one to stab the other.

Police said that this took place just after 3 p.m. outside of KIPP D.C. college prep. Both families have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Whether you’re a perpetrator or the deceased, this is sad because it did not have to happen,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a conference.