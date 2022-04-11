WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police have made an arrest after a shooting near National Park over the weekend left four people injured. They are still looking for a second suspect.

The second suspect, image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police first responded to P Street, Southwest around 10:56 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a shooting. A girl, a boy and two men were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, Maryland, on Sunday. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

They are still searching for the second suspect, who was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police ask that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

