1,460 days of “Trump news” to ride through D.C. this week

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — “HEADLINES ARE FRONTLINES,” a multimedia installation on wheels, is traveling through the District on Monday. Black trucks will display news headlines from 1,460 days of the Trump presidency in 15 U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C.
The tour is part of the artist and filmmaker Smriti Keshari’s “Disintegration,” in collaboration with music producer Marius de Vries (La La Land). The headlines will be displayed on 12-foot screens in chronological order from January 1, 2017, to the present day. An original score will play over the two-hour film, based on the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
“The speed of the news cycle has created a form of censorship through noise.” said Keshari. “When you see these headlines in succession, one after another, it reminds us of the haunting and addictive impact of the newsroom on America’s nervous system.”
