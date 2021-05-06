14-year-old charged with murder following D.C. homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday for a homicide that happened on Sunday, May 2, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said that the boy was charged with second degree murder while armed.

Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Ave., Southeast around 9 p.m. for a stabbing. Responders saw a man, 46-year-old Louis Cheeves of Southeast, who had been stabbed several times when they got there and took him to a nearby hospital.

Attempts to save Cheeves failed, and he died at the hospital.