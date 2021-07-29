13-year-old arrested and charged with armed carjacking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 13-year-old male in connection with an armed carjacking on Wednesday.

According to police, right before noon, two suspects assaulted a victim in the 700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast, brandished a fake gun, and then stole the victim’s car.

Police recovered the car and the fake gun and charged one juvenile with armed carjacking. Police continue to investigate as a second arrest has not been announced.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (202)-727-9099.

