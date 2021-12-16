12-year-old girl missing in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Janiyaha Marshall was last seen on Dec. 15, in the 5400 block of 3rd Street Northeast. If you have any information, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
