12-year-old girl missing in DC

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/ text 50411

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Janiyaha Marshall was last seen on Dec. 15, in the 5400 block of 3rd Street Northeast. If you have any information, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

