10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the District of Columbia, over 200 D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees are out due to COVID-19 protocol.

As of Friday, Dec. 24, 160 people were positive for COVID-19 and 52 more were in quarantine. This is about ten percent of the 2,064 person workforce.

As community members questioned how emergencies would be responded to, Chief John Donnelly responded on Twitter and said that the healthy members of the force are working overtime and taking extra shifts.

